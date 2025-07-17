Left Menu

Qatar's Budget Woes: A Deep Dive into the Deficit

Qatar faced a fiscal deficit of 757 million riyals in the second quarter, with its budget based on an oil price of $66.80 per barrel. Revenues totaled 59.847 billion riyals against expenditures of 60.604 billion riyals, according to the finance ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:21 IST
Qatar's Budget Woes: A Deep Dive into the Deficit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar reported a budget deficit of 757 million riyals for the second quarter, highlighting fiscal challenges amid fluctuating oil prices. The nation based its budget on an average oil price of $66.80 per barrel.

During the same period, Qatar's total revenues reached 59.847 billion riyals, while expenditures were slightly higher at 60.604 billion riyals, reflecting a tight fiscal environment.

As the finance ministry released these figures, the exchange rate was noted as $1 equating to 3.6427 Qatar riyals, underscoring the economic context of these financial dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025