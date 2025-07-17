Qatar's Budget Woes: A Deep Dive into the Deficit
Qatar faced a fiscal deficit of 757 million riyals in the second quarter, with its budget based on an oil price of $66.80 per barrel. Revenues totaled 59.847 billion riyals against expenditures of 60.604 billion riyals, according to the finance ministry.
Qatar reported a budget deficit of 757 million riyals for the second quarter, highlighting fiscal challenges amid fluctuating oil prices. The nation based its budget on an average oil price of $66.80 per barrel.
During the same period, Qatar's total revenues reached 59.847 billion riyals, while expenditures were slightly higher at 60.604 billion riyals, reflecting a tight fiscal environment.
As the finance ministry released these figures, the exchange rate was noted as $1 equating to 3.6427 Qatar riyals, underscoring the economic context of these financial dynamics.
