Jupiter Money Ventures into Insurance: A New Era of Digital Financial Services

Mumbai, July 17, 2025 — In a significant development, Jupiter Money, a leading Indian fintech platform, has received the IRDAI's nod for a Direct Insurance Broker license. This pivotal approval allows the platform to directly offer life and general insurance products, marking its strategic entry into the insurance market.

This expansion follows previous regulatory milestones in 2023, where Jupiter Money acquired both an NBFC and PPI license, boosting its credit and prepaid offerings. With the addition of insurance, Jupiter achieves its goal to present a 360-degree financial services platform, integrating savings, lending, investing, and now protection, into one seamless digital experience.

The company plans to offer a range of curated insurance products, initially focusing on term life and health insurance, in collaboration with high-profile insurance providers. The platform aims to offer context-driven insurance options, minimizing consumer friction from policy purchase to management. Jupiter Money's growth aligns with broader fintech trends toward integrated financial ecosystems, reducing traditional complexities in financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)