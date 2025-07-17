Left Menu

Jupiter Money Ventures into Insurance: A New Era of Digital Financial Services

Jupiter Money has secured a Direct Insurance Broker license from the IRDAI, allowing it to offer insurance products directly on its platform. This marks their entry into the insurance sector, completing their vision of a full-spectrum financial platform. The move aims to make insurance simple and embedded in users' financial experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:58 IST
Jupiter Money Ventures into Insurance: A New Era of Digital Financial Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, July 17, 2025 — In a significant development, Jupiter Money, a leading Indian fintech platform, has received the IRDAI's nod for a Direct Insurance Broker license. This pivotal approval allows the platform to directly offer life and general insurance products, marking its strategic entry into the insurance market.

This expansion follows previous regulatory milestones in 2023, where Jupiter Money acquired both an NBFC and PPI license, boosting its credit and prepaid offerings. With the addition of insurance, Jupiter achieves its goal to present a 360-degree financial services platform, integrating savings, lending, investing, and now protection, into one seamless digital experience.

The company plans to offer a range of curated insurance products, initially focusing on term life and health insurance, in collaboration with high-profile insurance providers. The platform aims to offer context-driven insurance options, minimizing consumer friction from policy purchase to management. Jupiter Money's growth aligns with broader fintech trends toward integrated financial ecosystems, reducing traditional complexities in financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025