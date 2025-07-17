Left Menu

Tragedy in Nihal Vihar: Marital Turmoil Leads to Suicide

Vikas, a 31-year-old salesman from Nihal Vihar in Delhi, died by suicide, suspecting his estranged wife of infidelity. A video of the incident surfaced online. Married for five years with a young son, Vikas reportedly faced marital issues for three years. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:09 IST
Vikas
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar saw a 31-year-old man named Vikas allegedly die by suicide, fueled by suspicions of his estranged wife's infidelity, according to authorities.

A police report revealed a distressing video that circulated on social media, showing Vikas recording himself during the act. Police were alerted by a PCR call, arriving swiftly to find Vikas hanging in his home. The crime team commenced a detailed investigation, and the body was later moved to the mortuary.

Following a post-mortem examination at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the body was returned to the family. Vikas, who had been in a love marriage for five years and fathered a three-year-old son, had reportedly been dealing with marital issues, with his wife living separately for some time. Investigations into the case are ongoing, focusing on statements from family and associated parties.

