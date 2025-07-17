Tragedy in Nihal Vihar: Marital Turmoil Leads to Suicide

A tragic incident in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar saw a 31-year-old man named Vikas allegedly die by suicide, fueled by suspicions of his estranged wife's infidelity, according to authorities.

A police report revealed a distressing video that circulated on social media, showing Vikas recording himself during the act. Police were alerted by a PCR call, arriving swiftly to find Vikas hanging in his home. The crime team commenced a detailed investigation, and the body was later moved to the mortuary.

Following a post-mortem examination at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the body was returned to the family. Vikas, who had been in a love marriage for five years and fathered a three-year-old son, had reportedly been dealing with marital issues, with his wife living separately for some time. Investigations into the case are ongoing, focusing on statements from family and associated parties.