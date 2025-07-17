AAIB Calls for Responsible Reporting Amid Air India Crash Probe

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India has issued a plea for responsible reporting following the Air India 171 crash, which claimed 260 lives. The AAIB expressed concerns about "selective and unverified reporting" from some international media outlets post-crash, emphasizing that their investigation adheres to strict professional standards and international protocols.

This appeal comes amid intensified global focus after reports, such as one from The Wall Street Journal suggesting pilot error, circulated prematurely. The AAIB warned against circulating such unverified information, as it risks compromising the integrity of the investigation and escalating public anxiety about Indian aviation safety.

The AAIB highlighted the significance of respecting the ongoing investigation process and the sensitivity surrounding the tragedy. Affirming commitment to uncovering the crash's root causes, the AAIB stressed that conclusions should await their comprehensive final report. They reassured the public of their rigorous investigative process, urging media and the public to refrain from premature speculations.