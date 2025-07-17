AAIB Calls for Responsible Reporting Amid Air India Crash Probe
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India urges caution against premature conclusions in media reports following the Air India 171 crash investigation. Highlighting the need for verified information, AAIB stresses the rigorous nature of the ongoing inquiry under international protocols, requesting patience until the final report is released.
- Country:
- India
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India has issued a plea for responsible reporting following the Air India 171 crash, which claimed 260 lives. The AAIB expressed concerns about "selective and unverified reporting" from some international media outlets post-crash, emphasizing that their investigation adheres to strict professional standards and international protocols.
This appeal comes amid intensified global focus after reports, such as one from The Wall Street Journal suggesting pilot error, circulated prematurely. The AAIB warned against circulating such unverified information, as it risks compromising the integrity of the investigation and escalating public anxiety about Indian aviation safety.
The AAIB highlighted the significance of respecting the ongoing investigation process and the sensitivity surrounding the tragedy. Affirming commitment to uncovering the crash's root causes, the AAIB stressed that conclusions should await their comprehensive final report. They reassured the public of their rigorous investigative process, urging media and the public to refrain from premature speculations.
ALSO READ
2nd T20I: India Women register 24-run over England; take 2-0 lead in five-match series
Indian Army's Spear Corps felicitate 44 students who cleared NEET, JEE after undergoing training in Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness
Amanjot, Rodrigues power India to 24-run win over England in 2nd T20I
India's push for zero tariff on labour-intensive exports is combination of economic strategy and domestic politics: GTRI
Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa Launches Promotional Campaign in India