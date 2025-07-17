Left Menu

AAIB Calls for Responsible Reporting Amid Air India Crash Probe

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India urges caution against premature conclusions in media reports following the Air India 171 crash investigation. Highlighting the need for verified information, AAIB stresses the rigorous nature of the ongoing inquiry under international protocols, requesting patience until the final report is released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:32 IST
AAIB Calls for Responsible Reporting Amid Air India Crash Probe
Pictures from the crash site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India has issued a plea for responsible reporting following the Air India 171 crash, which claimed 260 lives. The AAIB expressed concerns about "selective and unverified reporting" from some international media outlets post-crash, emphasizing that their investigation adheres to strict professional standards and international protocols.

This appeal comes amid intensified global focus after reports, such as one from The Wall Street Journal suggesting pilot error, circulated prematurely. The AAIB warned against circulating such unverified information, as it risks compromising the integrity of the investigation and escalating public anxiety about Indian aviation safety.

The AAIB highlighted the significance of respecting the ongoing investigation process and the sensitivity surrounding the tragedy. Affirming commitment to uncovering the crash's root causes, the AAIB stressed that conclusions should await their comprehensive final report. They reassured the public of their rigorous investigative process, urging media and the public to refrain from premature speculations.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025