ACB Raids Uncover Widespread Irregularities in Telangana: Unauthorised Agents, Missing Documents, and Cash Seizures

In a sweeping move to combat corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed a series of surprise raids across Telangana on Thursday, seizing considerable sums of unaccounted cash and exposing extensive irregularities at three sub-registrar offices. Officials highlighted Bibinagar's Sub-Registrar Office as the site of the largest monetary discovery, with Rs 61,430 uncovered.

ACB representatives reported similar raids on Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and Sadashivapet in Medak district, which resulted in the retrieval of Rs 30,900 and Rs 5,550 respectively. A statement from ACB officials confirmed these operations, citing an active investigation into Bibinagar, Sadashivapet, and Jadcherla offices. They also reported the presence of 12 unauthorized private agents at Bibinagar along with 93 undispatched documents, dysfunctional CCTV systems, and missing government records.

The raids at Jadcherla revealed 11 unauthorized agents and 20 undispatched registered documents, highlighting the pervasive nature of irregularities. At Sadashivapet, nine unauthorized agents were discovered, along with 39 undispatched documents and malfunctioning CCTV cameras. Discrepancies in staff cash records raised further questions. This initiative is part of the ACB's ongoing campaign to enhance accountability and transparency in government operations. (ANI)

