Delhi's Bold Strategy: Innovation Challenge Against Vehicle Pollution

In a decisive stride to address vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has introduced an innovation challenge, seeking scalable and economical solutions to tackle air pollution from End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs). Launched under the directive of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), this initiative focuses on minimizing emissions of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10, notorious contributors to the city's declining air quality.

On July 3, the Delhi NCT government requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to pause the enforcement mandating fuel denial to ELVs. In a letter to the Commission, Delhi Minister for Environment, Forests, and Wildlife, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, highlighted unintended issues that surfaced post the July 1, 2025 implementation. The policy affects petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles older than 10, denying refueling at city stations.

However, operational and infrastructural hurdles have stalled immediate rollout. Sirsa cautioned against premature execution, suggesting a stage-wise approach. The minister warned of potential fuel procurement from neighboring districts and a burgeoning illegal market. The letter also pointed out the absence of ANPR systems in adjacent states, complicating cross-border integration and enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)