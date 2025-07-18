The Wealth Company Ventures into the Rs 74 Lakh Crore Mutual Fund Industry

The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings, part of the Pantomath Group, announced its entry into the Rs 74 lakh crore mutual fund sector on Friday after obtaining the final go-ahead from regulator Sebi.

The launch marks the company's official foray into the industry under its new branding, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, having received Sebi's Certificate of Registration on July 18, 2025.

Aiming to democratize wealth creation, particularly for retail investors in Tier-3 and beyond markets, the company emphasizes high-quality, outcome-oriented financial products tailored to serve these burgeoning economic areas.

