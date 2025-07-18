Left Menu

The Wealth Company Ventures into the Rs 74 Lakh Crore Mutual Fund Industry

The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings, part of the Pantomath Group, has received approval from Sebi to launch its mutual fund business under the name The Wealth Company Mutual Fund. This launch aims to democratize wealth creation, focusing on Tier-3 and beyond markets in India for retail investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:48 IST
The Wealth Company Ventures into the Rs 74 Lakh Crore Mutual Fund Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings, part of the Pantomath Group, announced its entry into the Rs 74 lakh crore mutual fund sector on Friday after obtaining the final go-ahead from regulator Sebi.

The launch marks the company's official foray into the industry under its new branding, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, having received Sebi's Certificate of Registration on July 18, 2025.

Aiming to democratize wealth creation, particularly for retail investors in Tier-3 and beyond markets, the company emphasizes high-quality, outcome-oriented financial products tailored to serve these burgeoning economic areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025