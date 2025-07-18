European Markets Surge Amid Corporate Earnings and Trade Tensions

On Friday, European shares saw an uptick, buoyed by significant gains in companies such as Vestas and Saab. Investors kept a close watch on corporate earnings to gain insights into the implications of U.S. tariff policies on businesses across the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 0.5% to 549.48 points by 0931 GMT, marking its second consecutive weekly gain. Leading the charge, France's CAC 40 saw a rise of 0.6%. Concurrently, Wall Street indexes hit record highs on Thursday, bolstered by robust economic data and earnings, indicating resilient consumer spending in the U.S.

In Europe, favorable corporate developments mitigated trade-related worries after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a potential 30% tariff on the EU. Investors await outcomes from U.S.-EU trade talks, with the EU poised for retaliatory measures if negotiations falter. Britain's newly signed friendship treaty with Germany symbolizes a bid to strengthen ties post-Brexit.

