Germany Predicts Stable U.S. Tariffs on EU

Germany anticipates that any future U.S. tariffs on European Union goods will not surpass the 2025 tariff agreement. This prediction comes ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump, where they will discuss trade, security, and bilateral relations in Washington.

Germany is optimistic that future U.S. tariffs on EU goods will adhere to the 2025 tariff agreement, according to a government spokesperson on Friday.

This statement precedes a crucial meeting between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump, where trade issues, security, and bilateral relations are on the agenda.

The discussions, set for Tuesday in Washington, may significantly impact international economic relations between the EU and the U.S.

