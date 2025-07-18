US Designates TRF as Foreign Terrorist Organisation to Counter Lashkar-e-Taiba's Malicious Reach
The US has classified The Resistance Front (TRF), tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, honoring victims of the Pahalgam attack. Families of victims expressed relief, highlighting the necessity for continued efforts against terrorism. This move underscores the US and India's dedication to counter-terrorism cooperation.
A pivotal decision by the US Department of State has brought satisfaction to the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, as The Resistance Front (TRF) is now recognized as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. TRF is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terror group.
The sentiments of Syed Adil's family resonate with the broader call for stringent actions against terrorism. His father, Hyder Shah, expressed relief, asserting the necessity of eradicating terrorist entities to protect innocents. The sister echoed these sentiments, expressing confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hailed the US action as a testament to effective India-US counter-terrorism efforts. The TRF's acknowledgment of responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead, catalyzed the US decision. The US Secretary of State affirmed the designation, emphasizing the need for justice post-attack and adherence to international anti-terrorism laws.
