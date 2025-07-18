BYD's Electric Surge: Aiming for Over 40,000 EVs in Australia by 2025

BYD Co Ltd, a leader in the electric vehicle sector, anticipates a significant milestone in its expansion into the Australian market. By 2025, the Chinese automaker aims for its electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid deliveries to surpass 40,000 units.

This ambitious target follows the successful delivery of 60,000 new energy vehicles in Australia, reinforcing BYD's quest to cement its presence in the competitive landscape of sustainable transport.

Such strategic developments underscore BYD's commitment to dominating the electric vehicle industry, with a focus on innovation and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)