BYD's Electric Surge: Aiming for Over 40,000 EVs in Australia by 2025
BYD Co Ltd, a prominent Chinese automaker, projects its delivery of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Australia to exceed 40,000 units by 2025. Having already delivered 60,000 new energy vehicles, BYD continues to lead in the shift towards sustainable transport within the region.
Such strategic developments underscore BYD's commitment to dominating the electric vehicle industry, with a focus on innovation and environmental sustainability.
