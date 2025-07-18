Left Menu

Youth Spiritual Summit: Uniting for a Drug-Free India in 2025

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will host the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi on July 19-20, 2025, aiming to combat drug abuse. Honored by key dignitaries, this summit will facilitate youth-driven 'Jan Andolan' efforts through dialogue, cultural immersion, and actionable strategies for a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

18-07-2025
Represenatative Image (Photo/Instagram/mybharatgov). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' from July 19 to 20, 2025, at Varanasi's Rudraksh Convention Centre. With the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,' the summit aims to harness youth and spiritual insights to combat drug abuse, according to a ministry press release issued Friday.

Prominent figures such as Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Ministers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and others will grace the summit. The event, part of the Ministry's mission for a youth-led 'Jan Andolan' against drugs, will feature immersive dialogues and cultural engagements to foster value-driven leadership.

Four plenary sessions will tackle critical topics including addiction's socio-psychological impacts, dismantling drug distribution networks, and grassroots campaigning strategies. The summit will culminate with the 'Kashi Declaration,' outlining a roadmap for achieving a Nasha Mukt Bharat, and kickstart a national movement supported by MY Bharat volunteers and youth clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

