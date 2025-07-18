Markets Stir as Netflix Stumbles Amid Record-Highs

U.S. stock index futures held ground on Friday, reflecting a pause after record-breaking closes for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The market's high spirits were driven by positive earnings and robust economic data.

Netflix's strong earnings, propelled by successes like "Squid Game," bolstered its 2025 revenue outlook but could not prevent a 1.6% dip in premarket trading. The streaming leader has surged 43% this year.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency stocks saw gains as the House of Representatives passed a bill to establish a regulatory framework. Key investors are closely monitoring Federal Reserve moves and ongoing tariff repercussions on inflation and the economy.

