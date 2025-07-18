Left Menu

Markets Stir as Netflix Stumbles Amid Record-Highs

U.S. stock index futures remained steady after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs. Netflix's revenue boost, despite its profit, failed to inspire investors. Cryptocurrency stocks rose following stablecoin legislation. Major companies reported positive earnings, influencing market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:02 IST
Markets Stir as Netflix Stumbles Amid Record-Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures held ground on Friday, reflecting a pause after record-breaking closes for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The market's high spirits were driven by positive earnings and robust economic data.

Netflix's strong earnings, propelled by successes like "Squid Game," bolstered its 2025 revenue outlook but could not prevent a 1.6% dip in premarket trading. The streaming leader has surged 43% this year.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency stocks saw gains as the House of Representatives passed a bill to establish a regulatory framework. Key investors are closely monitoring Federal Reserve moves and ongoing tariff repercussions on inflation and the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025