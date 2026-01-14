Left Menu

ZebPay Unveils Systematic Investment Plan for Crypto Enthusiasts

ZebPay has launched a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) to enable disciplined crypto investing. This feature allows users to automate and structure crypto investments, promoting long-term participation in the market. The SIP, available across several platforms, provides users with flexible, no-lock-in investment options and a zero-fee offering for first-time Bitcoin investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:46 IST
ZebPay, a leading Indian Bitcoin exchange, has announced its new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) feature. This initiative offers users the convenience of automated, recurring crypto investments, encouraging a disciplined approach to managing market volatility and promoting long-term investment strategies.

The SIP feature allows investors to automate their crypto purchases daily, weekly, or monthly through ZebPay's Quick Trade tool. This helps users average their purchase costs over time and maintain control and transparency in investing, says CEO Rahul Pagidipati. The SIP enables investors to pause, resume, or cancel without penalties, offering flexibility and control.

Available across Android, iOS, and web platforms, ZebPay's SIP aligns with the company's philosophy of promoting long-term value creation in the crypto space. The initiative serves both novice and experienced investors, reinforcing ZebPay's commitment to building intuitive, investor-first solutions within India's evolving crypto ecosystem.

