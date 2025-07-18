BJP's Dependence on Modi: The Pillar of Election Triumphs

In a candid acknowledgment of Narendra Modi's influence, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey highlighted the Prime Minister's pivotal role in the party's electoral victories. Dubey expressed that Modi's leadership has been instrumental in swaying voter demographics that traditionally did not support the BJP, creating unprecedented opportunities for the party across various states.

Dubey, recognized as an articulate presence of the BJP in Parliament, stated that the party's fortunes are inextricably tied to Modi's leadership. He noted, 'If Modiji is not our leader, the BJP may not win even 150 seats,' emphasizing the Prime Minister's significance in securing robust government majorities.

Since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has consistently secured victories, even breaking new ground in regions like Tripura and Assam. Dubey attributes this success to the trust voters, particularly those from economically marginalized backgrounds, place in Modi, underscoring his importance for future elections.

