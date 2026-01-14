Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challenges
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to dissolve parliament and call for a snap general election, aiming for a fresh mandate. An election date of February 8 is being considered as the government faces challenges in passing the fiscal 2026 budget. Takaichi plans to introduce inflation countermeasures soon.
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is prepared to dissolve parliament next week and initiate a snap general election. This announcement was confirmed by Shunichi Suzuki, the secretary-general of her ruling party, during a recent briefing with reporters. The election is tentatively scheduled for February 8, according to insider sources.
Suzuki emphasized the need for a fresh mandate to tackle pending fiscal policies. The current parliament is unlikely to approve the fiscal 2026 budget before the current fiscal year concludes in March, prompting Takaichi to consider implementing a stopgap budget.
In light of economic pressures, Takaichi has committed to launching inflation countermeasures in the near future. This statement aligns with reports from the Yomiuri newspaper, which has been following the developments closely.
