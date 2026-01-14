Left Menu

Japan's Prime Minister Sets Stage for Snap Election as Coalition Changes

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve parliament and call a snap general election to seek a fresh mandate. This follows her new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, and aims to capitalize on public support and address fiscal expansion and security strategy amid diplomatic challenges.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is poised to dissolve parliament next week and announce a snap general election, a bold move aimed at securing a fresh mandate from voters.

This decision comes on the heels of a strategic alliance with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, after severing ties with long-time coalition partner Komeito, signaling a significant political realignment.

The forthcoming election will serve as a referendum on Takaichi's ambitious plans to enhance government spending for economic revival and bolster defense expenditures amid ongoing diplomatic tensions with China.

