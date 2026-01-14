Japan's Prime Minister Sets Stage for Snap Election as Coalition Changes

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is poised to dissolve parliament next week and announce a snap general election, a bold move aimed at securing a fresh mandate from voters.

This decision comes on the heels of a strategic alliance with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, after severing ties with long-time coalition partner Komeito, signaling a significant political realignment.

The forthcoming election will serve as a referendum on Takaichi's ambitious plans to enhance government spending for economic revival and bolster defense expenditures amid ongoing diplomatic tensions with China.