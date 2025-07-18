Barcelona's Cruise Port Restructures to Combat Overtourism

Barcelona's port, recognized as Europe's busiest for cruise ships, plans to downsize its terminal capacity by 2030. This decision aims to curb rising arrivals and address the city's struggle with overtourism.

The city hall and port authority announced an agreement to reduce the number of cruise terminals from seven to five. This change will decrease the port's capacity to handle passengers from 37,000 to 31,000 by the end of the decade. Official data showed a significant increase in cruise ship activity and passenger numbers, rising 21% and 20%, respectively, in the first half of this year compared to 2024.

Mayor Jaume Collboni emphasized the initiative as the first in history to limit cruise ship growth in Barcelona. Following protests and debates on the city's tourism challenges, this new approach prioritizes longer stays and local spending. Additionally, the port's refurbishment will focus on connecting ships to the local electricity grid to reduce emissions, adhering to EU carbon reduction regulations.