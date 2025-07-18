Tragic Collision: School Van and Truck Crash in Amroha
A devastating head-on collision between a school van and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district resulted in two fatalities and injuries to 16 others. Officials are awaiting further details as the situation unfolds.
In a tragic accident on Friday, a school van collided head-on with a truck in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, leading to two fatalities and injuring 16 others, according to local officials.
Police reports stated that the impact of the collision was severe, resulting in significant casualties and injuries among those involved in the accident.
As the investigation continues, officials have indicated that more details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
