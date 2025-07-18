Left Menu

Tragic Collision: School Van and Truck Crash in Amroha

A devastating head-on collision between a school van and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district resulted in two fatalities and injuries to 16 others. Officials are awaiting further details as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:01 IST
Tragic Collision: School Van and Truck Crash in Amroha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Friday, a school van collided head-on with a truck in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, leading to two fatalities and injuring 16 others, according to local officials.

Police reports stated that the impact of the collision was severe, resulting in significant casualties and injuries among those involved in the accident.

As the investigation continues, officials have indicated that more details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025