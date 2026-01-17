Tragic Accident: Engineer Loses Life in Late-Night Collision

A fatal accident in the early hours of Saturday claimed the life of an engineer and injured another after their vehicle hit a divider in DLF Phase 1, police reported.

The incident occurred as four friends, including Anil Kumar and Mithilesh, were driving to drop off a friend. Near the Golf Course Road metro underpass, the driver lost control, resulting in a collision around 1 am.

While Anil was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, Mithilesh remains in the ICU. CCTV footage and witness statements from Mohit and Bilal are being reviewed to investigate the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)