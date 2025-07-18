Delhi HC Reviews Plea Challenging Murder Charges in Controversial Ratan Lal Case

The Delhi High Court has recently issued a notice responding to a plea by Mohammad Khalid, an accused seeking discharge in the murder case of Delhi police Head Constable Ratan Lal. Lal was allegedly killed by a mob during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. Khalid has challenged the Karkardooma Court's decision of November 22, 2024, regarding the framing of charges.

Responding to the plea, Justice Shalinder Kaur has sought a response from the Delhi Police as of July 14. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashish Datta requested additional time to prepare their reply, while advocates Sikander, Mohd. Hasan, and Heena argued in favor of Mohammad Khalid. The hearing has been scheduled for October 14, 2025, as Khalid pursues discharge with representation from advocate Mehmood Pracha.

Khalid's legal team argues against the order framing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, asserting a lack of substantive evidence against him. Since his arrest in June 2023, Khalid was included in a supplementary charge sheet, but later granted bail in September 2023. The plea claims no direct connection has been shown between Khalid and the alleged murder, citing insufficient evidence in the chargesheet. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)