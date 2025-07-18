Telangana ACB Nabs Labour Officer for Bribery in Mancherial

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant arrest on Friday, apprehending an Assistant Labour Officer in Mancherial for alleged corruption. The officer, identified as Katam Ram Mohan, was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, according to an official release.

The incident unfolded when the officer solicited a bribe from a complainant in exchange for processing an application related to an accidental death claim. The application concerned the death of the complainant's brother, a construction worker registered with the authorities. Acting on the complaint, the ACB set up a successful operation, with Ram Mohan caught in the act of accepting the illicit payment. Forensic tests confirmed his contact with the money.

Charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act for abuse of power, the officer faced legal proceedings before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar. The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption within public offices in Telangana. Further investigations are currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)