Left Menu

Telangana ACB Nabs Labour Officer for Bribery in Mancherial

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Assistant Labour Officer Katam Ram Mohan for accepting a ₹50,000 bribe related to an accidental death claim. Caught red-handed, he was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Legal proceedings have commenced, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:32 IST
Telangana ACB Nabs Labour Officer for Bribery in Mancherial
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant arrest on Friday, apprehending an Assistant Labour Officer in Mancherial for alleged corruption. The officer, identified as Katam Ram Mohan, was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, according to an official release.

The incident unfolded when the officer solicited a bribe from a complainant in exchange for processing an application related to an accidental death claim. The application concerned the death of the complainant's brother, a construction worker registered with the authorities. Acting on the complaint, the ACB set up a successful operation, with Ram Mohan caught in the act of accepting the illicit payment. Forensic tests confirmed his contact with the money.

Charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act for abuse of power, the officer faced legal proceedings before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar. The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption within public offices in Telangana. Further investigations are currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025