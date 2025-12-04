BJP demands CBI probe into Upalokaykta's '63 per cent corruption' claim against Cong govt

Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka on Thursday demanded the transfer of all corruption cases against the Congress government in the state to the CBI, and called for its resignation.

Ashoka's demand comes following an alleged remark by Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa that the level of corruption in Karnataka stood at ''63 per cent.'' ''We had fought against this corrupt government both inside and outside the assembly when the MUDA scam, Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam surfaced. At that time, CM Siddaramaiah repeatedly asked for evidence of corruption. As per our constitution, courts and judges hold big positions and what they say is regarded as order or a record,'' Ashoka, also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said now a judge has stated that the government in Karnataka is ''63 per cent corrupt''.

''We-- BJP-- had made a 60 per cent commission charge against this government, but a judge has said it is not 60, it is 63 per cent. He (judge) said it at an event where he shared the stage with other judges and senior advocates. He has alleged that there is corruption in almost all departments, nothing happens without paying commission. Karnataka is in fifth position in corruption,'' he claimed.

At a public event on Wednesday, Justice Veerappa had claimed that the corruption in Kerala stood at 10 per cent, while it is 63 per cent in Karnataka. He had said that he was able to witness it after becoming the Upalokayukta.

Recalling that the Congress government, after coming to power, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the ''40 per cent commission'' charge it had made against the previous BJP government, Ashoka asked -- what probe will the government order, following the 63 per cent corruption allegation against it.

''If you have any shame left, resign and go... you formed SIT against us, constitute CBI probe on this (allegations against Congress govt), if you have guts, let the corruption in various departments come out in the open,'' he added.

According to the LoP, Karnataka has become an ''ATM'' for the Congress party to fund any state elections. Power goes to those who give more money to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

''For the recent Bihar elections, more than Rs 300 crore has gone from Karnataka itself. A breakfast meeting of Ministers was called to collect this money,'' he said, adding that Congress is synonymous with corruption, and corruption is Congress' home deity.

