Markets Wobble as Investors Anticipate Earnings Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. markets slightly declined amid anticipation of upcoming corporate earnings and mixed economic indicators. While consumer sentiment improved, housing starts dipped, hinting at a second-quarter contraction. Investors focused on corporate earnings, with giants like Alphabet and Tesla under scrutiny next week. The dollar weakened, affecting global currencies and commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. equities experienced a slight decline on Friday as the market prepared for a corporate earnings season and evaluated recent economic data. This follows record closes by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, countered by a dip in the U.S. dollar and a fall in Treasury yields.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. saw improvement in July, along with a decrease in inflation expectations, despite concerns over potential long-term price pressures. However, single-family home construction dropped to an 11-month low due to high mortgage rates and economic uncertainty, suggesting another quarterly contraction in residential investment.

Despite these challenges, news of stronger retail sales and decreased jobless claims signaled modest economic improvements. As corporate giants like Netflix posted strong earnings, investor confidence gained a boost, while attention remains on upcoming reports from Alphabet and Tesla as a test for market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

