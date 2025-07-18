BJP's Dubey Dismisses Deep State Claims Under Modi's Leadership

In an interview with ANI, Nishikant Dubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, declared that the notion of a foreign-aligned 'deep state' operating in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch is implausible. Dubey emphasized Modi's strong rapport with citizens and his profound understanding of India's cultural and geographical landscape as factors that prevent any such entities from gaining traction.

Dubey elaborated on the changing media landscape since 2014, calling the citizens of India self-appointed journalists in this era of uncontrolled journalism. He remarked, 'No deep state can function under PM Modi's leadership because he handles everything personally, leaving nothing hidden.' Dubey also highlighted Modi's enduring connection with ordinary people, citing personal experiences where Modi demonstrated intricate knowledge of his constituency.

Addressing allegations of US interference, Dubey asserted that honest leadership under Modi dismantles any deep state efforts rapidly. He noted the BJP-led government's clean record over its 11-year tenure and referenced CBI investigations into the National Medical Commission, reinforcing a zero-tolerance stance on corruption. Dubey also dismissed claims of a foreign influence during Operation Bluestar, criticizing past alliances with foreign powers. On domestic issues, he accused the Mamata Banerjee government of obstructing land compliance for border security and defended electoral roll revisions in Bihar, emphasizing clarity in voter eligibility.

