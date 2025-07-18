Left Menu

BJP's Dubey Dismisses Deep State Claims Under Modi's Leadership

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asserts that under PM Modi's leadership, no foreign-aligned deep state can thrive in India. Dubey highlights Modi's deep connection with citizens and personal oversight as safeguards. Criticism about US influence is rebutted, emphasizing honest governance and transparent actions against wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:54 IST
BJP's Dubey Dismisses Deep State Claims Under Modi's Leadership
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an interview with ANI, Nishikant Dubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, declared that the notion of a foreign-aligned 'deep state' operating in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch is implausible. Dubey emphasized Modi's strong rapport with citizens and his profound understanding of India's cultural and geographical landscape as factors that prevent any such entities from gaining traction.

Dubey elaborated on the changing media landscape since 2014, calling the citizens of India self-appointed journalists in this era of uncontrolled journalism. He remarked, 'No deep state can function under PM Modi's leadership because he handles everything personally, leaving nothing hidden.' Dubey also highlighted Modi's enduring connection with ordinary people, citing personal experiences where Modi demonstrated intricate knowledge of his constituency.

Addressing allegations of US interference, Dubey asserted that honest leadership under Modi dismantles any deep state efforts rapidly. He noted the BJP-led government's clean record over its 11-year tenure and referenced CBI investigations into the National Medical Commission, reinforcing a zero-tolerance stance on corruption. Dubey also dismissed claims of a foreign influence during Operation Bluestar, criticizing past alliances with foreign powers. On domestic issues, he accused the Mamata Banerjee government of obstructing land compliance for border security and defended electoral roll revisions in Bihar, emphasizing clarity in voter eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025