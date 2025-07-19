Left Menu

Karnataka Govt Weighs SIT Probe amid Dharmasthala Mass Burial Allegations

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has stated that the government will consider the necessity of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the serious allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala. Public interest lawyers have also urged prompt action for justice, while concerns about the investigation’s conduct persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:31 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Saturday the government's intent to evaluate the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the recent discoveries of bodies in Dharmasthala. The decision, he noted, will be based on emerging needs as the ongoing investigation develops. Parameshwara, addressing the media, mentioned having talked to the Chief Minister regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is under scrutiny in a murder investigation concerning a land dispute in Bengaluru. Home Minister Parameshwara confirmed authorities are recording Basavaraj's statement, probing potential connections with his associates. He emphasized the government's commitment, nearly three years into its tenure, to thorough investigations.

Reports of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial in Dharmasthala have caused public outrage. A delegation of public-interest lawyers met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to press for an SIT overseen by a high-ranking police officer and a sitting or retired judge. They stressed the need for extensive forensic support, urging immediate arrests irrespective of the individuals' influence, and highlighted procedural concerns as complainants navigate the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

