DBS Triumphs with Triple Win at Euromoney Awards
DBS has clinched multiple accolades at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, recognized for its customer experience, corporate responsibility, and as the best digital bank for SMEs in India. These awards underline the bank's commitment to innovation, customer service, and social responsibility, contributing to record financial results.
DBS Bank has been awarded top honors at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, receiving accolades for World's Best Bank for Customer Experience and Corporate Responsibility, alongside the Best Digital Bank for SMEs in India. This marks the third time DBS has secured Euromoney's highest accolade since 2019, showcasing its dedication to innovation and customer service.
Despite economic uncertainties and rapid technological change, DBS's success is credited to its strategic approach to technology investments and a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance responsibilities. The bank's agile transformation strategy has positively impacted revenues and customer satisfaction, earning recognition as a leader in global banking.
Furthermore, DBS's contribution to sustainable financing and social initiatives in Asia reflects its efforts to drive the region towards a low-carbon economy. With its strategic initiatives, DBS continues to set benchmarks in banking, providing seamless and innovative services across its markets.
