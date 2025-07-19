DRI Busts High-Value Cocaine and Gold Smuggling at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru's international trafficking efforts met a significant setback as Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers intercepted an Indian male attempting to smuggle over 4 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 40 crore, into the country.

The suspect, apprehended upon arrival from Doha, concealed cocaine in superhero comics, which investigators found suspiciously heavy during routine checks. A positive test confirmed the presence of cocaine, resulting in his arrest under the NDPS Act.

In a separate incident, a female passenger from Dubai was caught carrying 14.2 kg of gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore. The gold, found hidden on her person, was seized at Bengaluru Airport under the Customs Act. Subsequent searches at her Bengaluru residence uncovered additional gold and currency.

