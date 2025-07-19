Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BDS Student's Tragic Death in Greater Noida

A BDS student from Sharda University, Greater Noida, was found dead in her hostel room in an alleged suicide. Two university staff have been detained. The incident has triggered protests by the victim's family and peers, and sparked allegations of faculty harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:15 IST
Visuals from outside the private university where the incident happned (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A BDS student from Greater Noida's Sharda University has allegedly taken her own life, according to police reports. The tragic incident occurred in her hostel room on Friday, prompting immediate police action and subsequent arrest of two university staff following a family complaint.

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar stated that police from Knowledge Park station conducted preliminary investigations and facilitated the post-mortem. Forensic experts and senior officials were present at the scene, ensuring thorough scrutiny. The police registered an FIR based on the family's allegations, with two individuals currently being questioned.

The event has ignited protests involving the victim's family and university students, who are unhappy with the administration's handling of the situation. Law enforcement intervened to restore calm. The family alleges police misconduct during protests and claims faculty harassment led to the tragic demise of the student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

