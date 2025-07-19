Left Menu

Peace Milestone in Eastern Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have reached a significant agreement to end hostilities in eastern Congo. The declaration of principles was officially signed in Doha, Qatar, marking a hopeful step toward lasting peace in the region.

19-07-2025
In a significant step toward resolving ongoing conflicts, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group signed a declaration of principles on Saturday in Qatar. The agreement aims to end fighting in eastern Congo, a region long plagued by instability.

The historic declaration was signed in Doha, reflecting the commitment of both parties to seek peaceful solutions to their disputes. The details of the agreement indicate a shared desire to move forward and stabilize the affected areas.

Representatives from both the Congolese government and the M23 have expressed optimism about the prospects of this agreement. The international community views this move as a potential turning point in the bid to establish peace and security in the region.

