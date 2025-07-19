Peace Milestone in Eastern Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have reached a significant agreement to end hostilities in eastern Congo. The declaration of principles was officially signed in Doha, Qatar, marking a hopeful step toward lasting peace in the region.
In a significant step toward resolving ongoing conflicts, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group signed a declaration of principles on Saturday in Qatar. The agreement aims to end fighting in eastern Congo, a region long plagued by instability.
The historic declaration was signed in Doha, reflecting the commitment of both parties to seek peaceful solutions to their disputes. The details of the agreement indicate a shared desire to move forward and stabilize the affected areas.
Representatives from both the Congolese government and the M23 have expressed optimism about the prospects of this agreement. The international community views this move as a potential turning point in the bid to establish peace and security in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- peace agreement
- M23
- rebels
- Doha
- conflict resolution
- eastern Congo
- Qatar
- negotiation
- stability
ALSO READ
Doha Summit: A New Chapter in International Cooperation against Afghanistan's Drug Challenges
Massacre in Eastern Congo: IS-Linked Rebel Group Claims 66 Lives
From Seville to Doha: High-Level ILO Event Sets Bold Social Agenda for WSSD2
Congo and M23: Path to Peace After Doha Pact
Fact-Checking Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict Resolution