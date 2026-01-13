Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Deadly Landslide Deepens Crisis

A deadly landslide struck the village of Burutsi in eastern Congo early Tuesday morning, claiming at least 13 lives and leaving more than 30 missing. Local authorities reported that the landslide occurred around 1 am following intense rainfall, severing the main road between Goma and Walikale.

The situation in eastern Congo remains precarious, with ongoing violence from armed groups such as the Rwanda-backed M23 exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis. Descarte Akilimali, the sector chief of the Burutsi area, expressed concerns over the collapsed hillside burying parts of the village while people were asleep.

Government response is complicated by the blocked road to Goma, where more than 7 million people are already displaced due to regional conflicts. The resurgence of the M23 group has heightened tensions, having previously captured key cities like Goma and Bukavu, thereby worsening conditions in this mineral-rich yet strife-torn region.

