Gujarat Reinforces Urban Growth: 2025 Declared Urban Development Year

Gujarat has declared 2025 the Urban Development Year, commemorating two decades of urban progress originally sparked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister. The state's current Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, aims to fast-track urban advancements under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMMSVY) to enhance citizen life quality.

Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, launched by Modi in 2009-10, focuses on infrastructure improvements beyond major cities, extending to small towns. The initiative has facilitated financial provisions and resource allocations, leading to visible progress in urban centers throughout the region, according to recent statements.

The government has invested almost Rs 4,000 crore in essential infrastructure, significantly enhancing water supply and sanitation facilities in smaller towns under SJMMSVY. Current projects in 54 cities focus on comprehensive water and sewage treatment systems, with the Gujarat Urban Development Company leading efforts in smaller cities to ensure significant transformations in urban living standards.

