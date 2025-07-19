Kashmir Crackdown: Police Probe Terror Links in Encrypted Messaging

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir unity of Jammu and Kashmir police launched an operation on Saturday, conducting searches across several locations in the region as part of an investigation into a terror-linked case, officials confirmed. Ten locations in Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, and Srinagar were identified due to suspicious technical signatures.

Officials reported that suspects were utilizing a specific encrypted messaging app, commonly employed by terrorists for orchestrating, funding, and executing various activities, including recruitment. The investigation revealed connections with 'Abdullah Gazi', a notorious Pakistan-based terrorist handler affiliated with LeT and JeM, a police release stated.

In efforts to intensify the probe, the police have detained ten individuals and confiscated a significant amount of documentary evidence and digital devices. The analysis of this data is set to provide new insights into the terror recruitment and financing module allegedly linked to Pakistani cities, as per the official release.