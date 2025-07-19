Left Menu

Kashmir Crackdown: Police Probe Terror Links in Encrypted Messaging

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir unity conducted searches in multiple Kashmir locations over terror-linked activities. Suspicious encrypted messaging traces were found, allegedly used for terrorist coordination. Authorities are investigating connections between local suspects and foreign handlers, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, with digital evidence collected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:17 IST
Representative Images. Image Credit: ANI
The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir unity of Jammu and Kashmir police launched an operation on Saturday, conducting searches across several locations in the region as part of an investigation into a terror-linked case, officials confirmed. Ten locations in Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, and Srinagar were identified due to suspicious technical signatures.

Officials reported that suspects were utilizing a specific encrypted messaging app, commonly employed by terrorists for orchestrating, funding, and executing various activities, including recruitment. The investigation revealed connections with 'Abdullah Gazi', a notorious Pakistan-based terrorist handler affiliated with LeT and JeM, a police release stated.

In efforts to intensify the probe, the police have detained ten individuals and confiscated a significant amount of documentary evidence and digital devices. The analysis of this data is set to provide new insights into the terror recruitment and financing module allegedly linked to Pakistani cities, as per the official release.

