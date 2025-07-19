Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Family Seeks Justice for Minor Set Ablaze

A horrific incident in Odisha's Puri has sparked demands for justice, as a minor girl, suffering 70% burns after being set on fire by unidentified miscreants, battles for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her family demands the death penalty for the culprits, while authorities vow action and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:55 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Family Seeks Justice for Minor Set Ablaze
Cousin of the victim (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of a minor girl, who was horrifically set ablaze by unknown assailants in Puri, Odisha, is calling for the death penalty for those responsible. An FIR has been lodged, and doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar report that the victim has sustained 70% burns and remains in critical condition.

Following the attack, the minor was abducted on her way to meet friends and taken to a riverside where the crime occurred, according to her cousin. Despite her severe injuries, she managed to reach a nearby house for help before being transported to the hospital and later to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for specialized treatment.

Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana has pledged financial assistance for the victim's care and assured that both police and district authorities are handling the case with utmost seriousness. This incident follows a recent self-immolation case in Balasore, highlighting ongoing concerns over safety and justice in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025