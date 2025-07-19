Outrage in Odisha: Family Seeks Justice for Minor Set Ablaze
A horrific incident in Odisha's Puri has sparked demands for justice, as a minor girl, suffering 70% burns after being set on fire by unidentified miscreants, battles for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her family demands the death penalty for the culprits, while authorities vow action and support.
The family of a minor girl, who was horrifically set ablaze by unknown assailants in Puri, Odisha, is calling for the death penalty for those responsible. An FIR has been lodged, and doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar report that the victim has sustained 70% burns and remains in critical condition.
Following the attack, the minor was abducted on her way to meet friends and taken to a riverside where the crime occurred, according to her cousin. Despite her severe injuries, she managed to reach a nearby house for help before being transported to the hospital and later to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for specialized treatment.
Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana has pledged financial assistance for the victim's care and assured that both police and district authorities are handling the case with utmost seriousness. This incident follows a recent self-immolation case in Balasore, highlighting ongoing concerns over safety and justice in the region.
