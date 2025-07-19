CPI MP Demands NIA Probe into Chilling Dharmasthala Burials Case

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP, P Sandosh Kumar, has called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Dharmasthala burials case, writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kumar criticized the Karnataka government's failure to create an effective Special Investigation Team (SIT) after persistent public pressure.

The case, officially logged by Dharmasthala police on July 4, stems from a former temple worker's testimony about disposing over 500 bodies between 1995 and 2014. These were allegedly carried out under duress, involving victims of sexual violence. Kumar highlighted that the witness, now under protection, offers detailed accounts and evidence pointing to a larger criminal operation.

Kumar also spotlighted a consistent pattern of intimidation against those seeking justice, including threats and physical harm to activists and journalists. He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to entrust the investigation to the NIA, emphasizing the need to protect Dharmasthala's sanctity by uncovering hidden truths and ensuring justice.

