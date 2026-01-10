BJP Aims for Hat-Trick in Assam's Rajya Sabha Elections

The ruling BJP and its allies are preparing to contest all three Rajya Sabha seats due to become vacant in Assam this April, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma expressed confidence in securing victories in two of the seats, with a potential win in the third also on the horizon. Currently, the seats are held by BJP MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita and Rameswar Teli, and Independent MP Ajit Bhuyan.

Sarma cited dissatisfaction with Bhuyan's performance and alleged mismanagement of MP funds as reasons for contesting his seat this time. With a coalition of 64 BJP members and support from allies, AGP, UPPL, and BPF, the party looks to strengthen its hold in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)