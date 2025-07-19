Tragic Road Mishap Claims Four Lives in Assam's Hojai District

A fatal car accident claimed four lives in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday morning. The victims were traveling from Guwahati towards Karbi Anglong when their car hit a roadside wall in Nilbagan.

Nikhil Chandra Roy, the Officer-in-Charge of the Murajhar police station, stated that the accident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. The impact killed three passengers instantly, while the fourth later died of injuries at the hospital.

The identities of all four deceased have been confirmed, and their families have been informed. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. (ANI)