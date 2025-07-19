Left Menu

Cultural Harmony in Kerala: Shashi Tharoor's Vision Unveiled

Shashi Tharoor emphasized Kerala's rich cultural history, terming it a 'poem on the western coast.' At a Kochi event, he highlighted Kerala’s legacy of peaceful coexistence. Meanwhile, Kerala pushes for gender-inclusive tourism, empowering women and aligning with sustainable development goals, with 17,631 women entering the sector.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
During a recent event in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor eloquently celebrated Kerala's historical and cultural significance. Describing the state not just as a geographical location but as a distinctive part of India's west coast, Tharoor praised Kerala's tradition of peaceful coexistence built on cultural exchange.

Tharoor reflected on Kerala's history, emphasizing its unique legacy of harmonious interactions and dialogue among diverse cultures and religions. He highlighted this as a distinguishing feature of the state, contrasting it with other regions often marked by conflict and division.

In an effort to further Kerala's cultural inclusivity, the state government has initiated a gender-inclusive policy for tourism. Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas announced that the plan aims to support many newcomers, focusing on women. The initiative sees 17,631 women partaking in various tourism-related ventures, including tour units, homestays, and community leadership roles.

