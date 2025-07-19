Left Menu

Himachal's Bold Move: Doubling Milk Freight Subsidy Enhances Rural Economy

The Kamdhenu Hitkari Society's milk producers praised Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for doubling the milk freight subsidy. This move benefits nearly 6,000 families, strengthening the rural economy with initiatives like high MSPs for milk and crops, showcasing the government's commitment to uplifting farmers' livelihoods.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the event (Photo/ @SukhuSukhvinder) . Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of milk producers from the Kamdhenu Hitkari Society met with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressing gratitude for the state's increased freight subsidy on milk. The subsidy was doubled from Rs. 1.50 to Rs. 3 per litre for registered milk societies, a decision positively impacting the local economy.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted that approximately 6,000 families stand to benefit from this change, according to an official release. They lauded Himachal Pradesh for being the first state in the country to provide such a subsidy, thanking the Chief Minister for his progressive approach in addressing farmers' issues.

Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the state's commitment to uplifting the rural economy, emphasizing the high minimum support prices (MSP) for milk and other agricultural products. The government procures cow milk at Rs. 51 and buffalo milk at Rs. 61 per litre, alongside MSPs for wheat, maize, barley, and turmeric, incentivizing farmers to improve their incomes and living standards.

