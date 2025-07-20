Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Rise of 'Lakhpati Didis' in India

The Indian government aims to increase the number of 'Lakhpati Didis'—women earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually—from 1.5 crore to 2 crore by August 15. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the initiative's importance in promoting self-reliance and economic empowerment among rural women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 20-07-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold initiative aimed at women's economic empowerment, the Indian government is working to increase the number of 'Lakhpati Didis'—women earning Rs 1 lakh annually—from 1.5 crore to 2 crore by August 15, according to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During his visit to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Junagadh, Gujarat, Chouhan interacted with farmers and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He praised their contributions to local economies and highlighted the pivotal role of women in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

Chouhan emphasized that providing training, opportunities, and financial resources to women can transform rural communities. He commended these women as exemplars of 'Vocal for Local' and reiterated the government's commitment to fostering female participation in various sectors, including agriculture and industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

