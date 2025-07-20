Left Menu

Central Government Extends Dibyendu Adhikari's 'Y+' Security Nationwide

The Central government has upgraded former MP Dibyendu Adhikari's security cover to 'Y+' nationwide, amid political tension in West Bengal. CRPF will ensure his security across India, reflecting the volatile dynamics in the region involving the Adhikari family, who have been influential in West Bengal's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:07 IST
Former MP Dibyendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has escalated the security cover of ex-MP Dibyendu Adhikari from regional to nationwide 'Y+' status, officials announced on Sunday. This change, implemented on July 17, follows a security assessment submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs by central agencies.

The decision comes amidst ongoing political friction in West Bengal. The Central Reserve Police Force, tasked with providing 'Y+' category armed protection to Adhikari, will now extend this coverage nationally during his movements and stays throughout the country.

Dibyendu Adhikari, the younger brother of West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP figure, has been a crucial element in the state's political scene, particularly after Suvendu's shift from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP before the 2021 state elections. Dibyendu, who joined the BJP on March 15, 2024, alongside former MP Arjun Singh, previously served as a TMC MP from Tamluk. Despite keeping a low profile recently, he remains influential in the politically charged Purba Medinipur region, known for political strife and confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

