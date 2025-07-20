Left Menu

Rajasthan's Solar Revolution: Farmers Turn Power Producers with PM-KUSUM

In the past year, Rajasthan installed approximately 1,190 MW of decentralized solar plants under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The initiative empowers farmers to become power producers, offering a dual solution for clean energy and rural livelihood. Rajasthan leads nationally in the scheme's implementation, significantly reducing discom losses.

In an impressive stride towards renewable energy, Rajasthan installed around 1,190 MW of decentralized solar plants last year under the PM-KUSUM scheme, marking a notable achievement. The initiative turns farmers into power producers, harnessing solar energy to provide a cost-effective solution for both energy and livelihood.

This scheme champions small-capacity, grid-connected solar plants set up by farmers or in partnership with developers on barren land, offering a substantial reduction in electricity costs compared to thermal power. These plants, strategically located within 5 km of grid substations, have enhanced the state's clean energy capacity while benefiting discoms with low-cost, low-loss distribution.

The successful implementation reflects Rajasthan's leadership, particularly in Component-A of the scheme, and aligns with state goals to supply daytime electricity for agriculture by 2027. With streamlined processes and resolved bottlenecks, officials anticipate further reduction in discom losses, which are due to high-cost thermal power purchases.

