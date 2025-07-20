Left Menu

Teen's Fiery Ordeal Highlights Odisha's Law and Order Crisis

A 15-year-old girl, heavily burnt and critically ill, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi following a brutal attack in Puri, Odisha. The incident has sparked outrage and criticism of the state's law enforcement situation, demanding stringent actions. This follows another tragic self-immolation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:51 IST
Teen's Fiery Ordeal Highlights Odisha's Law and Order Crisis
AIIMS Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl, left critically injured after being set ablaze by miscreants, is receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi's ICU, according to an official statement. Airlifted from Bhubaneswar, she remains on oxygen support as medical teams monitor her condition closely.

The horrific incident occurred in Odisha's Puri district, where the young girl was reportedly kidnapped, tied to a tree, and set afire while on a riverside outing with friends. Despite severe burns, she managed to get help from a nearby residence before being rushed to the hospital.

Biju Janata Dal leader Amar Patnaik has fiercely condemned the attack, critiquing the state's deteriorating law and order situation. He calls for exemplary punishment to deter future crimes, amidst rising concerns following another recent self-immolation tragedy in Balasore.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025