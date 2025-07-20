Teen's Fiery Ordeal Highlights Odisha's Law and Order Crisis

A 15-year-old girl, left critically injured after being set ablaze by miscreants, is receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi's ICU, according to an official statement. Airlifted from Bhubaneswar, she remains on oxygen support as medical teams monitor her condition closely.

The horrific incident occurred in Odisha's Puri district, where the young girl was reportedly kidnapped, tied to a tree, and set afire while on a riverside outing with friends. Despite severe burns, she managed to get help from a nearby residence before being rushed to the hospital.

Biju Janata Dal leader Amar Patnaik has fiercely condemned the attack, critiquing the state's deteriorating law and order situation. He calls for exemplary punishment to deter future crimes, amidst rising concerns following another recent self-immolation tragedy in Balasore.