Congress Leaders to Demand Jammu and Kashmir Statehood at Delhi Protest

Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir are set to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, advocating for the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. This demonstration will coincide with the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as confirmed by Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.
The initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Congress is aligned with the INDIA bloc's broader agenda, which seeks to raise the issue of statehood in Parliament. This was emphasized by KC Venugopal, another Congress MP, who questioned Prime Minister Modi's commitment to restoring statehood.
The protest will spotlight several significant issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and ceasefire concerns, amid recent allegations of electoral roll manipulation in Bihar. The call for action is part of the 'Humari Riyasat Humara Haq' campaign, culminating in a march on July 21.
