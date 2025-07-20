Left Menu

Congress Leaders to Demand Jammu and Kashmir Statehood at Delhi Protest

Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders plan to protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding statehood restoration during the Monsoon Parliament Session. The protest is part of a broader effort by the INDIA bloc to address key issues, including electoral revisions and recent security concerns in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:07 IST
Congress Leaders to Demand Jammu and Kashmir Statehood at Delhi Protest
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir are set to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, advocating for the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. This demonstration will coincide with the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as confirmed by Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

The initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Congress is aligned with the INDIA bloc's broader agenda, which seeks to raise the issue of statehood in Parliament. This was emphasized by KC Venugopal, another Congress MP, who questioned Prime Minister Modi's commitment to restoring statehood.

The protest will spotlight several significant issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and ceasefire concerns, amid recent allegations of electoral roll manipulation in Bihar. The call for action is part of the 'Humari Riyasat Humara Haq' campaign, culminating in a march on July 21.

