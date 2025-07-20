Left Menu

INDIA Bloc to Challenge BJP on Reduced Scholarships and Statehood Issues in Parliament

VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan accuses the BJP-led Centre of slashing scholarships for reserved categories, urging INDIA bloc parties to address this in Parliament's Monsoon Session. Additional issues include delayed funds for Tamil Nadu's education and restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, as highlighted by Congress MP KC Venugopal.

  • India

Thol Thirumavalavan, founder-president of the VCK, has criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly cutting down on scholarship allocations intended for students from reserved categories. He called on the INDIA bloc parties to raise this critical issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Thirumavalavan, speaking at the INDIA bloc's online meeting, expressed concerns over the gradual reduction in scholarships by the BJP government over the past decade.

Thirumavalavan also mentioned that other leaders, including DMK's Tiruchi Siva, highlighted issues such as the Union Government's alleged failure to disburse the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan funds to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, D Raja from the Communist Party of India addressed concerns regarding actions taken against tribals in Jharkhand under the banner of Operation Kagar. The INDIA bloc intends to pressure the government to release crucial funds.

As Parliament's Monsoon Session begins, the Opposition plans to tackle various issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing voter list revisions in Bihar. Congress MP KC Venugopal has articulated the INDIA bloc's demands for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, questioning recent police actions against Congress leaders in the region.

