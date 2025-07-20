Delhi Welcomes Kanwariyas with Green Initiatives for Pilgrimage

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Sunday that the city is fully prepared to host Kanwariyas, highlighting the comprehensive arrangements made across various Kanwar camps and borders. She emphasized the Delhi government's decision to allocate grants to 374 Kanwar committees, further committing to distribute Ganga water pails and jute bags to five lakh Kanwariyas, fostering environmental consciousness.

Addressing the press at Punjabi Bagh, CM Gupta remarked, "The efforts by all Kanwar committees are commendable, with the Delhi government orchestrating a distinct welcome for the Kanwariyas this year." She pointed out that the Kanwar sites have been equipped with necessary amenities, including electricity, healthcare, sanitation facilities, and maintenance staff.

"Elegant welcome gates now grace all of Delhi's borders. We're committed to increasing support to the Kanwar committees and will provide Ganga water pails and jute bags to encourage environmental protection among the Kanwariyas. Distribution of these items is set to commence tomorrow," Gupta stated. As the Kanwar Yatra reaches its peak, Haridwar is bustling with devotees seeking Ganga water for Lord Shiva, with an expected influx of over 3 crore pilgrims by Sunday, including many Dak Kanwariyas who expedite their return. To manage the crowds, police have implemented strategic traffic plans, as the areas from city roads to Har Ki Pauri are swamped with pilgrims and vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)