L&T Unveils India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant at Panipat
L&T's arm, L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd, announces the establishment of India's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana, aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, to supply 10,000 tonnes annually for 25 years, supporting India's decarbonization and net zero goals.
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro's subsidiary, L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd, is set to construct the nation's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana. This ambitious project supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global leader in hydrogen production.
The facility is expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually over the next 25 years. By operating under a build-own-operate model with green energy, the plant seeks to enhance IOCL's efforts to decarbonize its refining processes, aligning with the country's overall net zero goals.
"The decision to establish India's inaugural green hydrogen plant demonstrates our commitment to leading the energy transition," stated Subramaniam Sarma, L&T's Deputy Managing Director & President. This venture not only solidifies L&T's partnership with IOCL but also emphasizes the company's ability to deliver large-scale clean energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
54 kW Solar Plant Inaugurated at PDUNIPPD, New Delhi to Champion Green Energy
India's Leap Toward Green Energy: New Solar and Wind Projects Unveiled
India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Energy Revolution
Australian PM Albanese's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Ties on AI and Green Energy
Vanya Steels Unveils Green Energy Initiative with 10 MW Captive Power Plant