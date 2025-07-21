L&T Unveils India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant at Panipat

Larsen & Toubro's subsidiary, L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd, is set to construct the nation's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana. This ambitious project supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global leader in hydrogen production.

The facility is expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually over the next 25 years. By operating under a build-own-operate model with green energy, the plant seeks to enhance IOCL's efforts to decarbonize its refining processes, aligning with the country's overall net zero goals.

"The decision to establish India's inaugural green hydrogen plant demonstrates our commitment to leading the energy transition," stated Subramaniam Sarma, L&T's Deputy Managing Director & President. This venture not only solidifies L&T's partnership with IOCL but also emphasizes the company's ability to deliver large-scale clean energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)