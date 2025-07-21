ADIA's Strategic Investment: Boosting Healthcare Innovation with Meril

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has announced a significant strategic investment, acquiring a 3% stake in the medical devices company, Micro Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, known as Meril, for USD 200 million.

This transaction places Meril's enterprise value at an estimated USD 6.6 billion, pending regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India. The investment is seen as a move to accelerate growth and innovation within the firm.

Meril, established by the Bilakhia Group, stands out as a leader in medical technology with a global reach, employing over 13,000 individuals and operating in 150 countries. ADIA's investment aims to enhance its growth prospects and research capabilities to advance healthcare solutions worldwide.

