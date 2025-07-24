Left Menu

Canara Bank Profits Surge as NPAs Fall

Canara Bank reported a 22% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 4,752 crore in Q1, FY 2025-26. Total income rose to Rs 38,063 crore, and asset quality improved with a decline in gross NPAs. The bank's capital adequacy ratio climbed to 16.52%, highlighting robust financial health.

State-owned Canara Bank announced a substantial 22% rise in its net profit, achieving Rs 4,752 crore during the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The Bengaluru-based bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,905 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income jumped to Rs 38,063 crore this June quarter, significantly higher than the Rs 34,020 crore during the same period last year. Interest earned rose to Rs 31,003 crore, up from Rs 28,701 crore a year ago.

Asset quality showed marked improvement, with gross non-performing assets dropping to 2.69% from 4.14% previously, leading to reduced provisions and contingencies, now at Rs 1,845 crore. The bank's capital adequacy ratio also improved slightly to 16.52%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

