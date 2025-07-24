Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Reports Robust Growth amid Strategic Expansions
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported an 18% increase in profit after tax to Rs 277.1 crore for Q1 2025. Revenue grew 16%, reaching Rs 447.4 crore. The company managed assets worth Rs 4 lakh crore. A new subsidiary in GIFT City and a final dividend were approved.
- Country:
- India
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC), a key player under Aditya Birla Capital, achieved a commendable 18% rise in profit after tax, totaling Rs 277.1 crore for the quarter ending June 2025.
This growth marked a significant jump from the Rs 236 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Operations revenue also saw a remarkable 16% increase, hitting Rs 447.4 crore in Q1 2025 compared to Rs 386.6 crore in Q1 2024.
The company's influence expanded with a year-on-year 14% growth in assets under management, now standing at Rs 4 lakh crore. The board approved incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary in GIFT City, alongside a Rs 24 per share final dividend, pending shareholder approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Govt Releases Q1 2025/26 Report on Operation Vulindlela Phase II Reforms
Expanding Horizons: Wheels India Boosts European Presence with New Subsidiary
HDFC Bank Poised for Growth with Bonus Shares and Special Dividends
PNB Housing Finance Reports 23% Profit Surge in Q1 2025
Brazil Rejects Dividend Controls Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions